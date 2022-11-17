Tony Khan Hails AEW Full Gear Bout As 'Dream Match'

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett recently signed with AEW and is now set to compete in a tag team match at AEW Full Gear. Jarrett will reunite with Ric Flair's Last Match partner Jay Lethal to take on the duo of Sting and Darby Allin. While previewing the Full Gear card on a recent episode of "AEW Unrestricted," AEW President and Head of Creative Tony Khan discussed why the tag bout is a dream match for him.

"That's a dream match, something I'm really looking forward to," Khan said. "I'll be honest, Tony [Schiavone], I was a kid growing up, and I've seen Jeff Jarrett and Sting wrestle. I've seen Tony Schiavone announce it. I've seen it on TBS and TNT, and I think it's exciting to have it because they're not only two of the great pro wrestlers, but they're in amazing condition. They're both in their prime. This is a very exciting match." Tony Schiavone chimed in, noting that the Full Gear card seemingly has "something for everyone" as 10 matches are now confirmed for the event in Newark, New Jersey.

As Khan said, Jarrett and Sting sharing the ring will be for fans who have witnessed the two battle each other in a variety of matches in WCW and TNA over the course of their long and storied careers. They last wrestled each other the ring in 2010 when Sting, D'Angelo Dinero, and Kevin Nash defeated Jarrett and Samoa Joe in a two-on-three handicap match at TNA Bound For Glory.