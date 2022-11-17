Backstage News On WWE's Interest In JONAH

Paul Levesque has brought back many familiar faces since being named WWE's Chief Content Officer, with Mia Yim and Sarah Logan being the latest wrestlers to be welcomed back to the company. However, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," it appears Levesque is not done yet. WWE has reportedly offered JONAH (fka "WWE NXT's" Bronson Reed) a contract to make his return.

According to the report, however, WWE isn't the only company interested in locking down JONAH, who also has the option to sign with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. JONAH has been working for NJPW a lot recently, receiving a strong push by the promotion, but with the opportunity supposedly available for him to go back to WWE, it remains to be seen what he decides.

JONAH was released by WWE in August 2021, despite the fact he had reportedly been receiving tryouts for a potential main roster move around that time. Since that point he has gone on to work for Impact Wrestling and NJPW, showcasing his hard-hitting abilities inside the ring by scoring victories over the likes of Kazuchika Okada and PCO. During his three-year stint with WWE, he spent all of his time as part of the "NXT" brand, which allowed him to work closely with Levesque, with whom he would reunite with if he decided to return. During this run, he would win the "NXT" North American Championship, defeating Johnny Gargano.

There have also been reports that WWE is interested in bringing back Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green as well, as Levesque continues to bolster his roster.