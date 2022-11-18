Eric Bischoff Comments On Triple H's Creative And Praises WWE Star

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff has had a hand in many creative decisions throughout his years in the professional wrestling industry, both for the better, and for worse. At one point in the early 1990s, Bischoff heard many criticisms that "wrestling is dying." However, Bischoff managed to produce a compelling product in the following years, with the introduction of the New World Order and other creative features, that reinvigorated a multitude of wrestling fans.

"If you can figure out a way to do something unique and different, that's entertaining, they'll still come," he told Wrestling Inc's Dominic DeAngelo. Similarly, Bischoff believes that WWE's Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque has adapted that same mentality since being promoted in his role.

"I like what I see in WWE," Bischoff said. "I'm not taking notes, but I'm seeing consistency. I'm seeing layers of story. I'm seeing layers of entertainment."

In particular, one WWE Superstar has captured his attention. "Sami Zayn is emerging to be one of my favorite characters on television right now," he confirmed. With his recent addition to the Bloodline, "SmackDown" star Sami Zayn has quickly risen up to garner a roll of "great programming," according to Paul Heyman as well.

Bischoff continued on the cite The White Rabbit gimmick as something that made him "excited about WWE again." There's "so many new things that we've not seen before and layers of entertainment that are fresh and new in WWE" that Bischoff is a fan of, and although he hasn't worked with Levesque closely for a long time, he believes the CCO has an appreciation for "great characters and great story," which has translate over onto the current product.

Bischoff's first autobiography, "Grateful," is now available.