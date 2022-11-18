A Lot Of Backstage Heat Erupted After Sheamus' First WWE Championship Win

The year: 2009. The match: John Cena vs. Sheamus in a tables match at the TLC pay-per-view, with the WWE Championship at stake. Pitting two surefire WWE Hall of Famers like Cena and Sheamus against one another would likely be well-received in today's climate, as Sheamus has proven over the years that he can succeed in any role sent his way. But on this specific occasion in 2009, Sheamus had only been on WWE television for 166 days, despite being signed with the company since 2007. As a result, audiences were in shock after the events that unfolded at TLC 2009 –- Sheamus put Cena through a table, and per the stipulation, was victorious in their match. He became the first Irish-born WWE Champion, and only two people have captured the WWE title faster after their debut.

Naturally, being given such a massive opportunity so early on in his main roster run bred some jealousy from others in the locker room. During a recent appearance on "Out of Character with Ryan Satin," Sheamus opened up about his experiences during that time, and how he felt rejected behind the scenes.

"People weren't very excited, nobody was very excited," he explained. "There were a lot of people who were bitter about the situation that had happened. A lot of guys who had been there for years and never had any kind of opportunity. The thing is, when I won, there was heat! What heat! A lot of heat, man, too much heat!"