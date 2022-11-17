Bret Hart Accepted This Montreal Screwjob Admission From Jim Ross

The "Montreal Screwjob" turned 25 years old last week, with voices from all over the wrestling world — including the likes of Earl Hebner and Ken Shamrock — weighing in on the infamous moment that saw Vince McMahon orchestrate a "loss" for Bret Hart in a match for the WWE Championship against Shawn Michaels. Hart was on his way to WCW, but refused to drop the title in his home country of Canada. While the parties appeared to come to an agreement, McMahon changed those plans shortly after, and the rest is history.

Jim Ross, who was on commentary at the time as well as being WWE's Head of Talent Relations, was kept out of the loop entirely with regard to the deal. In the years that followed, Hart eventually returned to WWE and also ultimately buried the hatchet with Michaels. As for issues between "The Hitman" and JR, those appear to be long gone too.

"Bret for years would've probably sworn that JR had something to do with it," Ross said on "Grilling JR," "and I didn't."

In the aftermath, he and his commentary partner Jerry "The King" Lawler were quickly escorted from ringside. JR believes that his Talent Relations position could've landed him in hot water with other superstars at the time, but Hart has since come around to his involvement — or lack thereof — that evening.

"Bret and I are great friends," Ross continued. "I think gradually over time it faded, somewhere along the way I told him I hope he realized by now that I had nothing to do with the Montreal Screwjob. He kind of smiled and said 'I know.'"

