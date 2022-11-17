Mick Foley Explains Why He Left Twitter

WWE legend Mick Foley has been very active across his social media platforms over the years, whether that be sharing snapshots of his everyday life on his Instagram or expressing his thoughts on Twitter. However, "Mrs. Foley's Baby Boy" stepped away from his Twitter account in April following the acquisition of the site by controversial billionaire Elon Musk. Now, he has given some insight as to why he did so and if he would ever return.

"It would be easy to blame the atmosphere on Twitter, that was part of it," Foley told Conrad Thompson on the latest episode of "Foley Is Pod". "But Conrad, since day one I had trouble using Twitter in moderation. It's mostly on me. I struggled with it. I think a lot of people do, and then you get to where you're spending hours a day looking at everything on there. As it became progressively more divisive, I began to feel like I was swimming in a pool full of turds," Foley continued. "One turd, you can dodge that turd and you can still enjoy the crystal water, but at a certain point, when being on Twitter just becomes an exercise in dodging turds, it's time to get out of the water and that's what I did."

Foley added that he is considering coming back to the platform next year to the two million followers "he worked really hard to get", but mentioned that he would consider handing the reins over to someone else and let them run the account. He mentioned that he enjoyed sharing things that he felt were "interesting and sometimes funny or relevant" with his fans.

