WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley plans to give “some serious thought” to leaving Twitter for good in the near future, following reports of billionaire Elon Musk acquiring the social media platform.

I’ll be giving some serious thought to leaving @Twitter for good in the near future. I do not have a good feeling about where this platform is heading.

Foley has been arguably the most active wrestling legend on Twitter over the past decade or so. Since joining Twitter in 2010, Foley has used the platform on a daily basis to voice his opinions on ongoing wrestling shows, political and social issues, and to reminisce over his past matches and opponents. Foley has also used the networking service to connect with fans and plug his involvement in various charities and to promote his appearances at signings.

Foley was also live tweeting during Monday’s RAW, reacting to the comebacks of Asuka and Mustafa Ali, and Randy Orton name-dropping him in a promo segment.

Since acquiring Twitter, Musk has called for a series of changes to the platform, from relaxing its content restrictions to eliminating fake accounts.

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk said in a statement announcing the deal.

“I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans.

“Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it.”

