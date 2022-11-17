New Photo Suggests Anthony Bowens Possibly Suffered Injury On AEW Dynamite

Anthony Bowens, one half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions, possibly suffered an injury during his match against Swerve Strickland on this week's "AEW Dynamite" in Bridgeport, CT.

According to Fightful Select, "Bowens may have aggravated his shoulder" during the match, but the report did not specify if the injury "is legit or if it's being worked into a story."

On Thursday, Bowens seemingly confirmed his injury by sharing a photo of himself at the Rolling Stone building in New York City. As seen below, Bowens, wearing an arm sling, referred to the visit as his "only high point of a tough day."

Dropped by Rolling Stone earlier today. The only high point of a tough day pic.twitter.com/d1tCp6Hjsw — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) November 17, 2022

It should be noted that Stickland did target Bowens' arm during the course of their match, so it's possible that the injury is indeed part of a storyline. Towards the closing stages of the bout, especially, Bowens attempted the Arrival but Strickland countered with a nasty arm breaker and followed it up with a Swerve Stomp. Strickland went on to win the bout with JML Driver, as Bowens continued to sell his arm/shoulder injury after the match. Furthermore, Strickland tweeted "#armforahand" after his victory Wednesday.

Bowens & Max Caster of The Acclaimed will defend their AEW World Tag Team Championship against Strickland & Keith Lee this Saturday at Full Gear. This will be the third match in the rivalry between the two teams. While Swerve In Our Glory won the first bout at All Out, retaining their AEW World Tag Team Titles in the process, The Acclaimed got one back at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" in September to begin their first reign as AEW World Tag Team Champions.