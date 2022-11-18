Special Preview Of AEW: Fight Forever Will Air During AEW Full Gear

AEW Games announced on Thursday night via Twitter, that fans will be getting a special "Lights Out" preview of the "AEW: Fight Forever" video game during AEW's final pay-per-view of the year, Full Gear.

"This 'AEW Fight Forever' reveal at #AEWFullGear is going to be LIGHTS OUT! Tune in this Saturday, November 19th LIVE on PPV @ 8pm ET / 5pm PT across all major providers," AEW Games tweeted.

"Fight Forever" is currently available for preorder on Amazon, Target, and Sony. The video game will be available for the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Back in August, "Fight Forever" was unveiled at Gamescom 2022 and received the Best Sports/ Racing Game Award.

Full Gear is this Saturday, November 19, and will be at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The pay-per-view will be available on the B/R app, Bleacher Report's website, or the Bleacher Report app. It will also be available on traditional PPV and in select movie theaters in the U.S. For international fans, it will be available on FITE TV.

The stacked card includes several title matches, including AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defending his title against MJF, the AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed will be defending their titles against Swerve In Our Glory, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill will be defending her title against Nyla Rose, and Interim AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm will be defending her title against Jamie Hayter.

