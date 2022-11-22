The Meaning Behind Chris Jericho's Music Persona Moongoose McQueen

Chris Jericho is mostly known for his wrestling career thanks to his work in WWE, ECW, WCW, NJPW, and AEW. Outside of the squared circle, however, he's an author, actor, television personality, podcaster, and cruise enthusiast. However, rock and heavy metal fans might know "The Wizard" for his band Fozzy, and those who were there from the start will remember Moongoose McQueen.

Formed in 1999, Fozzy has released eight studio albums and a slew of high-charting singles as of this writing. Their song "Judas" — which Jericho currently uses as his theme music in AEW and NJPW — recently achieved gold status, proving that the "Ayatollah of Rock 'n' Rolla" is just as over with rock fans as he is with wrestling enthusiasts.

Jericho's fame from wrestling probably hasn't hampered Fozzy's success throughout the years. Back in the day, though, he distanced himself from his wrestling persona and used a separate moniker while performing rock 'n' roll.