Backstage News On Potential World Of Sport Revamp

Britain's classic sports and wrestling program "World of Sport" looks to be re-emerging soon in some form. According to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, a group of investors has purchased the name and sees an opportunity to build the company back up as a wrestling promotion with the apparent shuttering of "NXT UK." "World of Sport" previously aired on ITV in the United Kingdom, which is currently home to AEW's programming. For that reason, it seems unlikely that "World of Sport" returns to its former channel. As it stands now, the plan for the promotion is to reportedly begin with a studio show before eventually working their way up to live events, similar to the way the NWA has functioned under Billy Corgan.

From 1955 through 1988, "World of Sport" was a fixture of British television. In addition to hosting professional wrestling, the series showcased other sporting events such as racing and bowling, as well as sports news. The brand was revived in 2016 as a wrestling promotion, though it would only be a few years before it was canceled once again.

With former NWA World Champion Nick Aldis leaving the NWA in recent days, it's been reported that Aldis, along with his wife Mickie James, have both been contacted about appearing in "World of Sport." As of now, there is no word on whether or not the couple are seriously considering the offer, but if accepted it would mean a return to Aldis' home country after a significant time spent wrestling in the United States.