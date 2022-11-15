Nick Aldis Reportedly Talking With International Promotion

The old saying about one door closing and another opening is playing out for Nick Aldis. No sooner did Aldis close the door on his affiliation with the National Wrestling Alliance than another door opened via the proposed relaunch of the British-based World of Sport Wrestling promotion.

Inside the Ropes reported the consortium behind World of Sport Wrestling spoke to Aldis and his wife, Mickie James, about signing with the promotion. Inside the Ropes cited unnamed sources in reporting the relaunch would model itself on the NWA approach, with studio-based matches and live events broadcast on free television rather than as pay per view offerings.

World of Sport Wrestling was broadcast on ITV from 1965 through 1985. It returned as a one-off special on New Year's Eve in 2016 and was revived for a single season in 2018. A short U.K. tour followed in 2019 before the promotion folded.

World of Sport Wrestling's 2018 season included Will Ospreay, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Kip Sabian, Joe Hendry, Grado, Rampage, Viper and Rampage Brown among its competitors.

Aldis prematurely ended his NWA contract, which was slated to end in January 2023, after a dispute with company owner Billy Corgan regarding the promotion's creative direction, while James announced in September that she would retire from Impact Wrestling after her next defeat.

Aldis had been with NWA since September 2017 and twice held the promotion's Worlds Heavyweight Championship. He declined a 2019 offer from Tony Khan to become part of AEW. But his relationships with Coogan deteriorated over the year and he was pulled from this summer's NWA 74 event where he was supposed to challenge Trevor Murdoch to regain his Worlds Heavyweight title.

Aldis announced he was leaving NWA on November 6, but it was later revealed the promotion had suspended him – NWA COO Joe Galli insisted the suspension wasn't a storyline.