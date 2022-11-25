Times WWE Got Into The Christmas Spirit

For whatever reason, the powers that be in WWE have always loved using the men and women of the squared circle to spread Yuletide joy. This has resulted in countless segments, sketches, and even match stipulations dedicated to the happiest time of the year.

To be clear, whether or not all these segments are technically good isn't really the point of this list. Whether they were legitimately funny or staggeringly cringeworthy, these are moments that, for one reason or another, we still remember. To this day, many pro wrestling fans still go back and watch these moments to get into the mood for the holiday season. Whether it be a festive stipulation or a madcap comedy segment, these are some WWE moments that pair well with some hot chocolate. So grab your candy can kendo stick and get 9-1-1 on speed dial for Santa, these are some times that WWE got into the Christmas Spirit.