Corey Graves Praises WWE Act For Succeeding Under Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon stepped away from his executive duties with WWE in July by announcing on social media that it was time for him to "retire." At the time, the 77-year-old was under serious investigation pertaining to a slew of hush money payments allegedly made to former female employees. WWE recently concluded its own internal investigation and deemed that McMahon would not be returning. Now, during life after the former WWE Chairman's reign, WWE commentator Corey Graves has praised a current WWE tag team for managing to succeed under the cut-throat regime of McMahon.

"The old boss looked at tag team wrestling different than the current boss," Graves said on his "After the Bell" podcast. "The Usos began succeeding when there was an old boss. When the old boss was still in charge, The Usos, in spite of the fact that they were never his favorite flavor of ice cream, still week after week after week after week would go out there and tear the house down."

The Usos — Jimmy and Jey — first joined WWE in 2009. The twin brothers made their main roster debuts the following year by attacking then-Unified WWE Tag Team Champions Tyson Kidd and DH Smith of The Hart Dynasty on "WWE Raw." During their 13-year tenure with the company, Jimmy and Jey have captured the "Raw" Tag Team Championship three times and the "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship five times. Just recently, the pair broke the record for the longest WWE Tag Team Championship reign in history by defeating The New Day — who previously held the record — on the November 11 episode of "SmackDown."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "After the Bell" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.