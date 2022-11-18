Clearest Signal Yet That Matt Cardona Is Interested In WWE Return

Matt Cardona has found major success since his 2020 WWE release in promotions such as GCW and NWA. Cardona has managed to secure titles such as the Digital Media Championship in Impact Wrestling, the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, and the GCW World Championship. Rumors have begun swirling regarding Chelsea Green, Cardona's real-life wife, potentially making a return to WWE — with that comes the question of "Would Matt Cardona come back to WWE as well?" On Twitter, Cardona posted a photo with four images of him winning championship gold in WWE and the words "Just one more," right below them. The one title Cardona has not held in WWE is the biggest prize in the company — the WWE World Championship.

Under the name Zack Ryder, Cardona won the WWE Tag Team Championships twice; both times alongside Curt Hawkins, with their first reign coming in 2006 and their second in 2019. Cardona also won the United States Championship while he was one of the most popular WWE stars in 2011, defeating Dolph Ziggler at TLC 2011 with a Rough Ryder for the win. This reign would last less than a month, as he would ultimately lose the United States Championship to Jack Swagger on an episode of "WWE Raw" in his first defense.

Not every famous wrestler in history can say that they have gotten their "WrestleMania moment," however, Cardona can. At WrestleMania 32, Cardona won a seven-man ladder match to win the Intercontinental Championship. Unfortunately for Cardona, this reign would not last as long as he may have hoped, as the following night on "WWE Raw," The Miz defeated Cardona for the Intercontinental Championship with help from Miz's real-life wife, Maryse. While Cardona has said he doesn't want to return to WWE as Zack Ryder, it seems he might be up for returning as Matt Cardona.