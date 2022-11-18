Bianca Belair Would 100% Love To Play This X-Men Character

After climbing near the top of the proverbial mountain in professional wrestling, "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair has also slowly been growing her stock outside the business. Earlier this summer, "Variety" announced that Belair officially signed with the William Morris Endeavor (WME) talent agency in Hollywood. There, Belair is looking for opportunities to build her name even further through many different areas, such as motion pictures, television, podcasting, and more.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Belair will star in a new reality series alongside her husband, fellow WWE Superstar Montez Ford. Besides making her reality show debut next year, Belair hopes to even further extend her on-screen presence soon.

During a new interview with "ComicBook Nation," "The EST" expressed her hope to one day portray the "X-Men" character Storm.

"I would love to crossover into the movie scene and play Storm and just play such a strong and amazing character," Belair said.

Within the Marvel Comics realm, Storm acts as a superhero with weather-controlling abilities, hailing from a family of African priestesses, birthed with the name Ororo Munroe. Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry most famously portrayed Storm in four different movie installments, beginning with the first "X-Men" movie in 2000 and most recently in "X-Men: Days of Future Past" in 2019. Now, Belair wants a chance.

"I hope Hollywood is ready for a strong, powerful, muscular woman to come on the scene and if they are, that's me. I'm ready, I'm just waiting on a phone call," she said.

