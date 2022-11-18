MVP Addresses Retirement Speculation

Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP) has cleared the air on his in-ring status. There was a time when MVP was rising up the card in WWE. He's a former two-time WWE United States Champion and a former WWE Tag Team Champion.

Nowadays, MVP is more of a manager on WWE programming than a wrestler, although he's certainly not opposed to taking bumps. Recently, a fan asked MVP what's the one thing he won't buy ever again. The 49-year-old responded by saying, "Wrestling boots," and he put an emoji of a pensive face.

This led to rampant speculation online about MVP's in-ring status. He clearly didn't take too kindly to the chatter, as he took to his Twitter account to address the situation.

"MVP is not retired," MVP wrote. "I said I was never buying wrestling boots again. Somehow some idiots turned that into my retirement."

MVP returned to WWE back in 2018, making sporadic appearances. He settled back into a more prominent role in 2020, aligning with Bobby Lashley and forming The Hurt Business. After turning his back on Lashley, MVP became a manager for "The Nigerian Giant" Omos. The two remain aligned, and Omos is coming off a loss to Braun Strowman at the Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia earlier this month. MVP did not attend the show.

According to Cagematch.net, MVP's last match took place during the July 18 episode of "Raw." He teamed with Omos to take on the Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins). MVP and Omos ended up losing that match via disqualification.