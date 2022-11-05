Backstage Update On Why MVP Missed WWE Crown Jewel

There is a reason behind WWE Superstar MVP not appearing at Saturday's Crown Jewel PLE in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Fightful Select reports that MVP did not make the trip, because he's a former Muslim turned atheist, which is punishable in Saudi Arabia. In a 2014 report from Human Rights Watch, Saudi Arabia introduced a series of laws that "defined atheists as terrorists."

MVP is the current manager of Omos, who has been feuding with Braun Strowman. Fightful noted that the spot where Strowman dropped MVP with three Running Powerslams on the November 4 edition of "SmackDown," happened in order to explain why MVP wouldn't be at Crown Jewel.

Strowman ended up defeating Omos at Crown Jewel. The two started to feud during the October 14 episode of "SmackDown," where MVP told Strowman that he's not the "Monster of all Monsters" and looks normal standing next to Omos. Their Crown Jewel match became official on October 21. Strowman made his WWE return on the 9/5 episode of "Raw."

MVP reacted on Twitter about today's Battle of the Giants match. He retweeted several clips and replied with a chess piece emoji to a tweet about Strowman's win.

Also, during today's WWE PLE, Roman Reigns retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul, The Usos retained their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre defeated Karrion Kross in a Steel Cage Match, and Bianca Belair retained her "Raw" Women's title against Bayley in a Last Woman Standing match. Full results are available here.