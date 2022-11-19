Shawn Michaels Recalls Owen Hart's Reaction After Montreal Screwjob

The Montreal Screwjob, which saw Shawn Michaels defeat Bret "Hitman" Hart under controversial real-life circumstances to win the WWE Championship, stunned the pro wrestling world at the Survivor Series pay-per-view in 1997. Following the match, Hart left the company to join World Championship Wrestling. He left behind his brother Owen Hart in WWE. Opening up about that shocking night in Montreal, which took place 25 years ago this month, Michaels recalled the late Owen Hart's reaction after the infamous incident.

"The [ill will] did not last as long as I feared, because of Vince doing everything he could to take the responsibility and to try to get everyone to understand that it was his call," Michaels told "The Ringer." "And then even Owen [Hart] coming to me after to say, 'That was between you and Bret and has nothing to do with me and you.' So it wasn't nearly as bad as it could have been. I mean, it still felt bad, you know what I mean?"

In WCW, Bret Hart became a two-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion and four-time WCW United States Heavyweight Champion. However, he was forced to retire from the ring in 2000 after experiencing severe post-concussion syndrome. Bret Hart returned to WWE in 2006 to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Meanwhile, tragedy struck in 1999 when Owen, performing as The Blue Blazer, passed away following a catastrophic incident. At that year's Over the Edge pay-per-view, Owen fell from the rafters after a stunt to lower him into the ring failed ahead of his scheduled match. He was honored earlier this year by All Elite Wrestling during its inaugural Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments.