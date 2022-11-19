Chavo Guerrero Weighs In On CM Punk's Potential AEW Exit And Possible WWE Return

Wrestling veteran Chavo Guerrero has weighed in on CM Punk's possible AEW exit, as well as the chances of Punk returning to WWE. Punk found himself at the center of controversy after unleashing a rant on Colt Cabana, "Hangman" Adam Page, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks during the post-All Out media scrum. That led to a locker room fight involving The Young Bucks, Omega, and Ace Steel.

With reports claiming that AEW had been looking into possibly buying out Punk's contract, it's likely that the former two-time AEW World Champion is done in the company. During an interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Guerrero shared whether he thinks Punk's time with AEW has come to an end.

"Unfortunately, man, I was really excited to have Punk back in wrestling with AEW," Guerrero said. "I think he has something to give, a lot. And for that to happen ... he's an outspoken guy, a very volatile guy, and sometimes wears his heart on his sleeve too much in a sense."

Guerrero, who had a brief set of appearances for AEW as a manager in 2021, said that he empathizes with both sides. He went on to say that even though Omega and The Young Bucks are AEW EVPs, he understands that they had to "stand their ground." Guerrero also said that it's unfortunate that the two sides couldn't make peace. With Punk's AEW run all but over, many have wondered if he could be go back to WWE despite past differences with the company. Guerrero chimed in on the possibility.

"I'd never say never, because there's money to be made anywhere that. ... Especially WWE," Guerrero said. "Well, when Vince was there, he'd put his ego aside and make the money, and then fire you later, fire you afterwards."