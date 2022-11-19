Billy Gunn Travels With This AEW Talent And Not The Acclaimed

Billy Gunn may be the cornerman for AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed, but when he travels from one gig to another, he is not in a vehicle with Acclaimed members Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.

In an appearance on the Facebook show "Captain's Corner," Gunn was asked if travels with Caster and Bowens. "I do not," Gunn said. "I travel with another guy from the office — me and QT."

Gunn was referring to QT Marshall, with whom Gunn shared some memorable AEW moments last year. The two clashed in an April 2021 broadcast of "AEW Dynamite" and again in October 2021 when Gunn grabbed a chair that Marshall intended to use as a weapon against Paul Wight, only to turn around and clobber Wight with the chair himself.

When asked if he was "more of a wheelman or shotgun" during his road trips, Gunn stated: "Wheelman, yeah." When asked how he was with a map, Gunn smiled and said, "Oh, I'm great."

Gunn offered no explanation regarding why he opts for Marshall's company over The Acclaimed, although perhaps he could still be sore — both literally and figuratively — from his abduction and assault at the hands of Swerve Strickland, one-half of the Swerve in Our Glory team that lost its championship to Caster and Bowens.

As for Marshall, Gunn's shoutout was one of the relatively few recent public acknowledgments for the veteran wrestler, who told Wrestling Inc. last year that his current duties are mostly of a backstage nature.