Billy Gunn On How New Age Outlaws Vs. The Outsiders Would've Played Out

Billy Gunn has a bold idea about the outcome of a feud that never was between two of the most popular pro wrestling factions of the 1990s.

During a recent appearance on the Facebook Live interview show "Captain's Corner," the current AEW star took questions from fans and opened up about his time wrestling for the WWF during the Attitude Era, as well as his most recent resurgence with The Acclaimed in AEW. Late in the interview, the WWE Hall of Famer was asked what it would've been like if his old WWF tag team, The New Age Outlaws, had ever faced off against Scott Hall and Kevin Nash's WCW group, The Outsiders. The tag teams were two of the most popular units of their era, which has long left fans wondering who would've won had they ever shared a ring together.

"We would've beat the life right out of them," Gunn, a.k.a. Monty Sopp, laughed. He pointed out that the two teams did briefly square off with one another during Triple H and Sting's match at WrestleMania 31, albeit both teams were well past their twilight years in the ring.

"I mean, it would've been entertaining," Gunn said, thinking back to a potential feud during the height of their popularity in the late 90s. "But we would've won for sure."

The New Age Outlaws — which consisted of Gunn and Road Dogg, a.k.a. Brian James — held the WWF Tag Team Championship belts five times during their initial run on television. The duo reunited in 2014 and won the WWE Tag Team Championship at the Royal Rumble, adding a sixth title run to their legacy. Sopp and James were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of D-Generation X.