Billy Gunn Addresses Absence From WWE Raw DX 25th Anniversary Reunion

33 years into his career, Billy Gunn is still here, and still getting some of the loudest reactions in pro wrestling. In the 1990s, he was doing so as a member of the popular act known as D-Generation X. These days, Gunn's reactions come thanks to his association with AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed, who taught Gunn to embrace the art of scissoring, as well as the nickname "Daddy Ass."

Much has been made of Gunn's absence from the recent DX reunion on "WWE Raw," reportedly because AEW and WWE couldn't agree on whether Gunn would be referred to as an AEW star or not. While "Road Dogg" Brian James suggested Gunn was heartbroken over it, Gunn himself didn't seem too nonplussed about the situation in an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated.

"Of course I would have liked to have been there, but I understand that I work for another company," Gunn said. "It was a collective decision. I'm not putting it on anyone. I'm not sour about it. We're two separate companies, and it just didn't work out."

Gunn also talked about why his collaboration with Anthony Bowens and Max Caster has worked, and how it compares to his days as a member of DX.

"We gel so well together," Gunn said. "We're not trying to fight each other. DX was so good because everybody knew their spot and none of us were trying to jockey for position. It's the same here. We fit together in The Acclaimed, and we're focused on doing the best thing collectively for the group. The goal is to make this the best this can be, and I'm here to help them be the best they can be. I want them to have the same success I had."