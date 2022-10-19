Road Dogg Confirms Billy Gunn's Interest In DX's WWE Raw Reunion

One member of D-Generation X was noticeably absent during the group's recent reunion on "WWE Raw," but from the sounds of it, Billy Gunn almost made an appearance on the show. "Road Dogg" Brian James spoke on the matter in the most recent episode of his "Oh, You Didn't Know?" podcast and revealed that negotiations for his old New Age Outlaws partner Gunn's appearance fell through at the last minute.

"It broke my heart, and I believe it broke his too," James said. "I don't know the exact reason, but I was told 'Everything we could do was done, and we couldn't come together.' For one minute, the day prior ... I texted him and said 'Hey, are you gonna be able to make it? Have you found out any answers yet?' And he said 'Yes, I'm in.' And I was like 'Oh my God! That's awesome!'" However, the full DX reunion would not come to pass. "I was traveling that day. Before I landed at home, I found out he was not in, and I texted him back and he wasn't happy either," James continued. "You know, it just didn't work, no matter what. And look, I understand. ... I understand that we're not huge fans of each other or whatever, you know, from a business standpoint. I don't know, it was just a big deal and I feel like he got ripped off. He didn't get to live it with us."

Gunn currently has a prominent role on AEW television as the ally and manager of The Acclaimed. Just last week on "AEW Dynamite", Gunn faced off against Swerve Strickland, and is now working with his partners to gain back the trademark to the group's patented scissoring taunt from onscreen attorney "Smart" Mark Sterling and The Varsity Athletes.