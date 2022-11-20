Saraya Recalls Talk With The Rock That Brought Her To Tears

AEW's Saraya was exposed to pro wrestling early in life, as it was a powerful thread that weaved her family together. Her parents started the World Association of Wrestling in Norwich, England, and it was there that Saraya and her brothers developed the in-ring skills to pursue careers in sports entertainment. Saraya's story was told in the acclaimed film, "Fighting With My Family," which features actress Florence Pugh portraying Saraya (formerly known as Paige in WWE). One of the most significant moments in the film is when Paige meets Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and is told she is headed to WWE's main roster, is going to win the Divas Championship upon her debut, and the company was making a movie about her life.

"I go to his locker room, I walk in, and he's just like, 'Hey, I'm DJ.' And I'm like, 'Yeah, I know!'" Paige recalled on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet. "'This is crazy! Hello. I'm Saraya.' And he was like, 'You know, I watched your documentary that your family had.' He was like, 'I couldn't sleep one night while filming "Fast & Furious,"' which, thank God for insomnia because it helped me here. But yeah, he watched it, and he just fell in love with my family."

Saraya noted that she was"overrun with emotion because several of her dreams were coming true simultaneously. "I was crying my eyes out, and he was handing me all of these tissues, and I'm just like sobbing, you know? Because I can't believe it," she said.

Saraya returns to in-ring action for the first time since December 2017 when she battles Britt Baker at AEW Full Gear on Saturday night in Newark, N.J.

