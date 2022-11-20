Stephen Amell Lists WWE And AEW Stars He Still Wants To Wrestle

Actor Stephen Amell is one of many celebrities to dip his toe in the professional wrestling world after making a name for himself in Hollywood. The star of "Arrow" first wrestled at SummerSlam 2015 when he and Neville, now known as Pac in AEW, teamed up to defeat King Barrett and Stardust (Cody Rhodes). Amell went on to wrestle in two matches outside of WWE, with his most-recent contest taking place at All In 2018, when he took on Christopher Daniels in a losing effort.

Despite not competing in more than four years, Amell is not against the idea of stepping back into the ring. In an interview with "Nbd al emarat news," Amell discussed which WWE star he would be interested in wrestling.

"Cody Rhodes," Amell said. When the interview brought up the idea of Amell wrestling AJ Styles, Amell said, "That would work too. Yeah, AJ Styles, that could be good."

In addition to facing Rhodes at SummerSlam 2015, Amell also has teamed with him. In Amell's second match, he joined force with Rhodes, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks to defeat Flip Gordon, Scorpio Sky, and The Addiction in 2017 in Ring of Honor.

Amell also revealed that he has an interest in wrestling AEW star Darby Allin. "I like Darby Allin a lot," Amell said. A former TNT Champion, Allin is known to be a thrill-seeker both in and out of the ring.

