All Elite Wrestling Signs Japanese Star

From its inception back in 2019, AEW had an interest in spotlighting talent from around the world on American television to create the best product possible for wrestling fans. This international focus has often been seen with the signings of joshi wrestlers like Hikaru Shida and luchadores like Bandido, who AEW recently signed. However, AEW's roster has just gotten even more elite as the company officially signed one of the best competitors in Japan to an official contract with the company.

Publicly announced just hours ahead of the AEW Full Gear 2022 PPV, Tony Khan announced via Twitter that DDT Pro Wrestling's Konosuke Takeshita was officially All Elite. His signing with the company comes after impressing American fans on AEW television and the independent circuit throughout 2022. The "Japanese Phenom" became a cult favorite among many AEW fans with his hard-hitting affairs against the likes of Eddie Kingston, "Hangman" Adam Page, and Jon Moxley, to name a few.

According to Khan, the 27-year-old star signed his contract ahead of his return to the company on the November 18 episode of "AEW Rampage." Sanshiro Takagi, the President of DDT Pro Wrestling, confirmed that Takeshita would have a dual contract between both companies in a tweet celebrating the signing of one of DDT's biggest stars.

While the details of the contract is currently unknown, Takeshita has been confirmed for at least one indie date following his return to the United States. However, with him officially signing with the Tony Khan-led company, the former KO-D Openweight Champion will make AEW his primary home in the West for the foreseeable future.