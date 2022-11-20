Jack Perry Addresses Future Of 'Jungle Boy' Name

Although Perry himself hasn't used his real name on-screen until tonight, AEW Commentary has mentioned his name several times. When asked about the change, Perry said in the beginning he "wasn't ready" for the commentary team to refer to his lineage.

"Jim Ross was the first one who put that out there and there's nothing I can say about it, I'm not going to tell this guy not to," Perry said. "I was really thankful to Tony that I was able to go out on TV and just be called 'Jungle Boy' and that was it. That was pretty cool that I could do that and it made sense as the character progressed a bit. I'm happy with the progression of it, it's a little bit more like a nickname now. It's not as literal but I'm happy with that, happy with the way it's going and who knows what it'll look like in the future."

The AEW superstar stated that the first time he heard Ross say his name on commentary, he was rewatching the show and "didn't know he was doing it" and had to live with it. Perry stated that he believes Ross had "the best interest in mind," stating that he never "had a problem with it" although it wasn't something he mentioned himself. The 25-year-old did however mention how "neat" it was to have Ross yell his name "over and over again" before deciding to fully go by his real name.

As far as what's next for "Jungle Boy," the former AEW Tag Team Champion did leave the door open for an eventual match with Christian Cage, someone he's been feuding with for months now but is currently physically unable to compete.