Reported Reason Why Christian Cage Vs. Jungle Boy Was Short At AEW's All Out

Christian Cage's "AEW All Out" match against Jungle Boy was kept short because of an injury according to Bryan Alvarez on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," with the situation reportedly being serious.

The former WWE Superstar did appear at the PPV and competed briefly against his former friend, hitting Jungle Boy with a Spear, which he kicked out of, and then the Killswitch to get the victory in just 33 seconds. Luchasaurus returned before the match began, turning heel again and realigning with Cage as he attacked his former tag team partner, throwing him into a steel grate before slamming him through the timekeeper's table in front of Jungle Boy's family.

Cage did head to the ring with his arm in a major brace, showcasing the injury that he is dealing with, and it is currently unknown when the veteran is expected to be fully fit for action. Since joining AEW he has been used sparingly as an in-ring talent, with his last match before this taking place against Matt Hardy on an episode of "AEW Dynamite" on the 3rd of August.

Despite the match being brief, Cage did take to social media in order to brag about it after the fact, clearly making a joke out of the fact it was such a short match. He took to Twitter to say, "five star. Easy #AEWAllOut." It now remains to be seen where the rivalry with Jungle Boy goes from here considering Cage cannot work a full match at the moment because of his arm.