Matt Hardy Describes CM Punk And Jeff Hardy's First AEW Backstage Interaction

CM Punk has recently been at the center of controversy in All Elite Wrestling. From alleged heat with "Hangman" Adam Page, to the whole Colt Cabana situation, to his swift loss to now-undisputed AEW World Champion Jon Moxley ahead of Sunday's All Out, the entire wrestling world is talking about the Chicago native.

Two people that seem to have no problems with Punk are Matt and Jeff Hardy.

In the latest episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" on Ad Free Shows, Matt and co-host Jon Alba discussed the WWE feud between CM Punk and Jeff Hardy from more than a decade ago that addressed Hardy's real life issues. The discussion shifted to the Hardys' relationship with the former world champion now that they're in the same locker room again in AEW.

According to Matt, things have been cordial. Punk wasn't around AEW during the early weeks of Jeff Hardy's run, so their first encounter was in a hotel after Punk stepped off of the elevator. At first, Jeff didn't recognize him due to his former rival's hoodie, but when Matt clarified Punk's identity, the trio spoke briefly.

It sounds like any animosity resulting from Punk's infamous promos on Jeff — including one in which he mocked Hardy by wearing his face paint — is in the past.

Everything is fine," Matt said. "Everyone's outgrown dumb s**t."

When asked about the impact Punk's arrival in AEW has had on the locker room, Matt reiterated that things are generally fine and that Punk belongs in wrestling.

"Punk is a very enigmatic guy," Matt said. "I think people didn't know which guy they were gonna get. Which Punk. That's how a lot of people initially though. [But] things have been OK."

