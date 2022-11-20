Max Caster Reacts To MJF's AEW World Title Win

AEW Full Gear 2022 saw Maxwell Jacob Friedman walk away with the company's most prestigious title. The 26-year-old defeated Jon Moxley in the main event following an assist from William Regal and a pair of brass knuckles. However, while MJF's methods were questionable on the night, some of his peers are happy to have him as the AEW World Champion moving forward.

After the show, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed — Max Caster and Anthony Bowens — attended the media scrum and commented on MJF's big win. Caster described MJF's victory as "very special" before talking about their experience in the industry together.

"We're very close. Some of you may know, Pat Buck right there — the guy who trained me, Anthony, and Max. To watch all that, with that much of a connection, especially locally. Create a Pro in New Jersey and in New York, that's where we trained. That's what made us the best wrestlers alive. It was beautiful to have that here. Beautiful to have that every week now."

Caster also stated that "the best talent comes out of the Northeast," as evidenced by the fact that The Acclaimed and MJF were booked at the top of the Full Gear card. Caster and Bowens defeated Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland in the second-last match before MJF and Moxley closed the show.

The aforementioned press scrum also saw MJF issue his first comments as AEW World Champion, revealing that AEW will be "destination television once again" now that he's the company's top men's champion.