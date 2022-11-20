CJ Perry Discusses Differences Between Total Divas And The Surreal Life

When it comes to the difference between "Total Divas" and "The Surreal Life," CJ Perry says it's like comparing "The Big Bang Theory" and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, the former WWE star opened up about her life and reality television career, including her three seasons on "Total Divas" and her recent appearance on VH1's reboot of "The Surreal Life" last year.

"​​Oh my gosh, it's completely different," Perry said, comparing the shows. "The way you format the show is just so different. And very similar in this route with 'Total Divas,' it's a doc style reality show. So one, it's drama. 'Surreal Life' is comedy, so from the get-go that's already different."

Perry, fka Lana in the WWE, told Hausman that "Total Divas" is more of a documentary-style reality show that "can get a story beaded out a little bit," adding that "sometimes there's just a little bit more structure." As for "The Surreal Life," however, there's "no structure at all."

"You're just thrown into a house, cameras literally everywhere, mics everywhere, in the bathroom, in the closet, everywhere, plus cameras and humans with mics and booms following you, so it's just... 14 days straight," Perry said. "And it's just, they put you in these crazy scenarios, and it's wild to see how they edit it all together because there was a lot of drama."

Perry was released by the WWE last June and has said she misses pro wrestling, though she has primarily focused on her modeling and acting career since her departure from the company. In July Perry said she hopes to return to wrestling "someday." Her real-life husband Miroslav Barnyashev, aka Miro, is currently signed with AEW.