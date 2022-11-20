Jamie Hayter Met This AEW Star In A London Dive Bar

Jamie Hayter joined AEW in August 2021, emerging as backup for Britt Baker. Since then, Hayter has remained an ally of the former AEW Women's World Champion. Before aligning though, Hayter first appeared in AEW across the ring from Britt Baker, during an October 2019 bout on "Dynamite," where the "D.M.D" took home the victory. That wasn't the first time these two met, though.

Before the two made their strides in AEW, Hayter and Baker met at a dive bar in London, England in March 2019. During a post-AEW Full Gear media scrum, the newly crowned Interim AEW Women's Champion detailed her long-standing relationship with Baker, starting back at the bar, before the two collided at Pro-Wrestling Eve. "[We] had a really fun match, and from then, we just kind of built this friendship after the first match," Hayter said. "[We] really got on well, we clicked."

Following Hayter's win against Baker in the bout, she ventured over to Japan, resuming her work in Stardom as part of the Oedo Tai faction. Meanwhile, Baker returned to America, laying down the early groundwork for AEW's women's division. Despite the distance, though, Baker and Hayter kept in contact and developed a good relationship, which ultimately opened the door for Hayter to later join the company. "She is the reason I am at AEW. She's the whole reason I'm here. She helped me so much, especially to get where I am today," Hayter confirmed.

Hayter also welcomes a possible match between the two. "I don't think there's better rivals in the ring than friends or people that you're close to. It makes better matches because there's more emotion behind it," she said. "I really would love to wrestle her. It's been so many years and we both got so much better."