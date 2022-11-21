US State Department Scared Logan Paul Ahead Of WWE Crown Jewel

Earlier this month, WWE traveled to Saudi Arabia amid security threats from Iran. YouTuber and WWE Superstar Logan Paul admitted he was scared about going to Saudi Arabia for WWE's Crown Jewel event earlier this month because of security meetings they had beforehand.

On the latest episode of his "Impaulsive" podcast, the social media star-turned-pro wrestler opened up about the pay-per-view event and the protocols members of the WWE touring party needed to follow while they were in the country.

Paul's co-host Mike Majlak said it was "an insane trip" that "quite frankly almost didn't happen."

"We had briefings prior to going there, talked with members of the State Department, different briefing squads, different communities, people who had been there," Majlak said, adding that they were getting warned about the appropriate wardrobe to wear in public and about other social norms, such as swearing in public.

Wrestling Inc. confirmed earlier this month that the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh, where Crown Jewel took place, was in contact with the WWE ahead of time to ensure its travelers are informed of the latest safety and security information.

"They really did scare us, I'll be honest," Paul said before his co-host told a story about checking the news on the plane and seeing there were reports about potential drone attacks from Iran. Days before Crown Jewel, Saudi Arabia and the U.S. elevated their alert level following warnings of an "imminent" attack on the country from Iran.

The event took place safely, although the same could not be said about Paul and his matchup with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Paul was injured midway through the match and later shared on social media that he had a "torn meniscus, MCL, and potentially ACL."