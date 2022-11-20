Update On How Santino Marella's Daughter Is Doing In WWE Developmental

Arianna Grace is on the mend at the WWE Performance Center.

Back in March 2022, Santino Marella had a "proud daddy" moment when his daughter Bianca Carelli was signed by WWE and reported to the PC. Now known as Arianna Grace, the second-generation superstar with extensive training in MMA with a focus on Judo, Jiu Jitsu, and boxing made her in-ring debut on the April 26, 2022 edition of "NXT Level Up" before participating in this year's NXT Women's Breakout Tournament. However, after only a handful of televised appearances including a shot at the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships with Kiana James, Grace announced on October 13 that she had suffered an ACL injury that required surgery.

While appearing on The A2theK Show, Marella provided an update on Grace's condition. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion said that "everyone seems to be impressed with her ability to heal." While lauding her star power from a young age, he also mentioned that "she's keeping positive and she's on track" to make a huge impact upon her return by being "an absolute top player in the business [like] Charlotte Flair."

The founder of Battle Arts Academy also framed this setback as a blessing in disguise. He discussed Triple H's recent rise to power and the amount of returning Superstars to the roster. With this wave of new and old talent receiving the focus, he feels that there wouldn't be as much going on with the pageant queen-turned-pro wrestler if she were healthy. But with this setback, "the timing's gonna line up properly and it will be her time to shine."

While there's currently no timeline for her return to action, Grace's latest Instagram post reveals that she can now sleep without a knee brace and walk without crutches 28 days post-surgery.