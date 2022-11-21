Britt Baker On How AEW Women's Locker Room Feels About Saraya

Saraya is one of the newest editions to the AEW roster and has sided with the faces on the roster. Since her debut in AEW, there have been questions regarding whether or not doctors had cleared her to wrestle; those worries answer last Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" when she announced to the wrestling world that she was medically cleared to compete. Saraya had her first match in AEW on November 19, defeating Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. Baker in a hard-hitting contest

Before the match, Baker discussed Saraya's immediate impact on the women's division and if she will take it easy on the first-ever NXT Women's Champion.

"This was huge, huge for the women's division," Baker said while on "Busted Open Radio." "It just felt like it was the spark we needed right now and it's, everybody is so excited backstage to have Saraya ... She just has a different everything — different vibe, different wrestling style, different personality, and you said it, she's cleared. She's 100% cleared. So that's all I need to know. I'm not holding back, there is no limitations in this match."

The win was Saraya's first match since 2017, as she suffered a major injury at a Live Event when Sasha Banks kicked her in the back. Saraya has blasted those who blame Banks for the incident occurring and recently stated Banks was one of the first people she texted when she received the news that she was cleared to wrestle. This will be Saraya's first match outside of WWE since 2011, as she was with them from 2012 until July 2022.