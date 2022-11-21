MJF Compares Himself To WWE HOFers While Talking Authenticity

Whether you love him or love to hate him, AEW's MJF is one of the most polarizing stars in pro wrestling today. The 26-year-old recently won the AEW World Championship after defeating Jon Moxley in the main event of AEW Full Gear on November 19. Ahead of the bout, MJF spoke with The New York Post about being labeled a heel or a babyface.

"Being anything other than myself, fully authentically, doesn't interest me. I am who I am," MJF said. "People will react to me the way they want to react to me. That's megastar s—t. That's John Cena s—t. That's Rock s—t. That's [Hulk] Hogan s—t. There were times in their career when they would come through that curtain and they got the loudest boo and there were times when they came through that curtain and they got the loudest cheer. That's what I bring to the table. Think people need to stop worrying about fake bulls—t labels and just enjoy this ride because I'm over as s—t and it is fun."

MJF's journey to the main event of Full Gear was a rollercoaster ride. After losing a Dog Collar match to CM Punk at AEW Revolution, MJF began feuding with his former muscle, Wardlow. The two were set to clash at AEW Double or Nothing in May, however, MJF's participation in the bout came into question after he no-showed a meet and greet the day before. MJF ultimately appeared at the pay-per-view and was quickly defeated by Wardlow. MJF disappeared for months and returned at All Out in September to win the Casino Ladder match with an assist from Stokely Hathaway and The Firm.