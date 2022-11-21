Freddie Prinze Jr. Names AEW's Most Ridiculous Storyline

Nyla Rose recently claimed to be the AEW TBS Champion after stealing the title from Jade Cargill at Battle of the Belts IV. The pair were involved in a prominent program afterward that culminated at AEW Full Gear. However, one person has made it clear that they were not a fan of the storyline: former WWE writer and actor Freddie Prinze Jr.

"I'm very excited to see this stupid, ridiculous storyline between Nyla Rose and Jade Cargill finally get squashed and put to bed," Prinze said on the latest episode of "Wrestling With Freddie." "You tell me in what world of combat sports would one fighter be able to steal the title of another one and not have to give it back. This is the most ridiculous storyline."

Prinze noted that if he were to write the story, he would have had Rose steal the TBS Championship, then had Cargill go to AEW CEO Tony Khan and demand her title back. Khan would've given Rose an ultimatum, telling her that if she still wanted her job she would give Cargill her title back and Rose would have obliged.

"It has been week after week after week of nonsense where she's stealing her pretend car, her belt, and it's so goofy and corny. It's nothing against Nyla, and it's nothing against Jade. This story sucks. This is not a good idea. It has been unbearable to watch. I've hated every single moment of it and I really hope that this is the end of it and she can move on to someone else."

