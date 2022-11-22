Renee Paquette Is Candid About Jon Moxley's Post-Shield WWE Run

When it comes to modern-day professional wrestling stables, there aren't too many that garner more attention than The Shield. When they went their separate ways, Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose), Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins became singles stars in their own right. However, it wasn't always so rosy for Moxley in WWE following his days with the Shield. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," AEW personality and his wife Renee Paquette discussed the Mox she got to know post-Shield.

"I could see Jon just kind of going through the motions," Paquette said. "But I did not know Jon prior to WWE. So I didn't know necessarily all of those other things that he really wanted to do."

Paquette and Moxley met in WWE and eventually married in 2017. Before ultimately leaving for AEW, Moxley did go on to win multiple championships within WWE. But something was missing, and all of these motivations that had been buried under the surface started to come to light again. Fast forward to the present, and he is shining as the face of AEW. A three-time World Champion, Moxley just lost his title at Full Gear to MJF. It's clear to Paquette that he's found that something again while wrestling all over the world — and in ways that he didn't get to for so long.

"To see him get excited about professional wrestling again," she continued, "it was really cool to see that different version of him. It was a really small little window from when he left WWE to getting back down to business. It was like seeing this fire ignited in his belly again. His brain is just always working."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.