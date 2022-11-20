AEW Revolution Host City And Venue Confirmed

During Saturday night's post-Full Gear media scrum, AEW CEO Tony Khan confirmed the location for their next AEW pay-per-view, Revolution.

AEW Revolution is set for Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. This will be the first time that an AEW show will take place at the venue. The Chase Center has been around since 2019 and is the home of the NBA team Golden State Warriors.

Before Revolution, the March 1, 2023 edition of "Dynamite" will be taking place at The Cow Palace in Daly City, California. Rampage will also be taking place at the same venue.

Earlier this year, the Revolution pay-per-view took place on March 6 in Orlando, Florida at the Addition Finance Arena. The main event was then AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Adam Cole. Page ended up retaining the title.

The first AEW Revolution pay-per-view took place on February 29, 2020, in Chicago, Illinois at the Wintrust Arena. In the main event, Jon Moxley defeated Chris Jericho to become the new AEW World Champion. It was his first reign as champion. At last night's Full Gear pay-per-view, MJF ended Moxley's third reign as champion.

A few more titles changed hands yesterday at Full Gear, Samoa Joe defeated Powerhouse Hobbs and Wardlow to become the new AEW TNT Champion and Jamie Hayter defeated Toni Storm to become the new Interim AEW Women's Champion.

Tickets for the Revolution 2023 pay-per-view will go on sale next month on December 12 at 10 AM PT.