Backstage Update On Kenny Omega-NJPW

As reported earlier, Kenny Omega issued the challenge for his first New Japan Pro Wrestling match since 2019. At the NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over event, Omega appeared via video to challenge IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay to a match at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Fightful Select has reported that conversations started this summer about Omega facing Ospreay in NJPW. It was noted that Rocky Romero played a huge role in facilitating the match and helping it get cleared. Romero was said to be a "huge factor" in NJPW's global expansion and its positive relationships with numerous promotions.

Fightful was told by those familiar with the situation that the deal only got finalized within the past two or three weeks.

Ospreay and Omega's feud has been going on for a while. At a Rev Pro Wrestling Event, Ospreay used Omega's finisher the One Winged Angel. After he hit the finisher, he pulled his opponent's arm to make him kick out of it. Omega even sent Ospreay a cease-and-desist letter because of a shirt.

The Wrestle Kingdom 17 match will be Omega's first NJPW appearance since he lost the IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 13 in January 2019.

As noted, Omega and The Young Bucks made their All Elite Wrestling return on Saturday at Full Gear in a match against Death Triangle for the AEW Trios Championship. While they didn't win the titles, they will be facing Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) in a best-of-seven series for the AEW World Trios Championship.