Freddie Prinze Jr. Points To WWE Segment That Made LA Knight Look Terrible

When it comes to wrestling programming, former WWE writer and producer Freddie Prinze Jr. has never been one to mince words on what he thinks is working and what is in need of improvement. Current "SmackDown" superstar LA Knight, who recently parted ways with the Maximum Male Models to be repackaged, is fresh in Prinze's sights lately, particularly as it pertains to his recent interactions with the freshly returned Bray Wyatt. On the latest episode of his "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast, Prinze wasn't too fond of a recent segment between the two, primarily because of how Knight came away looking at its conclusion.

"LA Knight was in a backstage segment," Prinze started, "and they've been giving him what I thought was a really great push." With how Knight was now being established on "SmackDown," Prinze thought he could've been made into a major player in the Intercontinental Championship picture or something to that effect. Things looked as though they were lining up for Knight to begin working himself up the card and become someone of importance, but that's not how it went down in Prinze's eyes though.

"Instead Bray Wyatt came out," Prinze continued, "who I tried to tell y'all wasn't a heel. The crowd loves him. He went after a heel, and LA Knight's response was beautiful, and then he got headbutted. Bray Wyatt casually walked off, and then they had him jump up like Daffy Duck when his bills sideways, and just made my guy look like total s**t. He just gets clowned by someone who didn't need that moment to be over with the crowd."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Wrestling With Freddie" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

