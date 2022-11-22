Tony Khan Praises Female AEW Star As Best Free Agent Signing Ever

Tony Khan has nothing but great things to say about Toni Storm. The former Interim AEW World Women's Champion joined the company in March as a surprise entrant for the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament. She would defeat The Bunny and her opponent at Full Gear, Jamie Hayter, to reach the finals, but would come up short against Britt Baker.

Storm has enjoyed a nice run since signing with AEW. She has been consistently appearing on "AEW Dynamite" and delivering excellent performances. In just a short amount of time, she's sitting atop the women's division, currently holding the AEW women's title. Khan is impressed with her work and called her "one of the best free agents we've ever signed."

"Toni Storm is just fantastic and this year, I think [she] has been one of the MVPs in all of AEW, and certainly on 'AEW Dynamite,'" Khan said on AEW Unrestricted, days before AEW Full Gear. "One of the most consistent wrestlers we've seen time in, time out, including this week, and Toni Storm always delivers."

Storm lost her title to Hayter at AEW Full Gear and "Unrestricted" co-host Aubrey Edwards mentioned how close the two combatants were. They were former roommates and best friends when they were in England. Since then Hayter has fallen in with Dr. Britt Baker DMD, as well as Rebel. Both women were on hand at AEW Full gear to see Hayter defeat the Interim Women's Champion, and even found themselves involved in pivotal moments in the match.