Stephanie McMahon And Nick Khan Announced For Upcoming Summit

WWE has announced that Chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, as well as co-CEO Nick Khan, will be participants "in the Wells Fargo TMT Summit on Wednesday, November 30, 2022," a major business conference that's set to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada. WWE also confirmed that a "live webcast of the event" can be found on their Investor Relations website, with a replay airing shortly after the event concludes. The press release is available to read in its entirety at the link above.

Khan and McMahon have been operating as the company's co-CEOs in the aftermath of Vince McMahon's retirement in July — with McMahon serving as the face of the company while also running the wrestling side of things alongside her husband, WWE's Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, as Khan is left to deal with business matters. In May, almost two months to the day before her father's decision to step down, Stephanie announced that she would be "taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE." At the time of the announcement, Khan was slated to take over the majority of her duties once the leave of absence was official.

Khan officially came aboard WWE as a full-time executive only as recently as 2020 while McMahon, of course, has become the heir to her father's wrestling legacy. While she's held several posts during her time with WWE — and also spent years as an onscreen character — her longest stint came as the company's Chief Brand Officer from December 2013 until May of this year.