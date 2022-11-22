Madusa Reveals How Vince McMahon Felt About Women's Wrestling

Madusa has had a storied career inside and out of the squared circle, and now she's preparing to share those tales in her upcoming autobiography. While promoting the book, Madusa appeared on "The A2theK Wrestling Show" to discuss her relationship with Vince McMahon and his desire to revive women's wrestling in the '90s.

"Vince was very serious at the moment because it stayed dormant for a while," Madusa said. "So he wanted to revive women's wrestling. At that point, he wanted a woman that could wrestle and change the game. He basically told me he wanted somebody athletic that looked athletic and was athletic, and could carry her own and the company itself." Greg Valentine called Pat Patterson to put her over as the woman that WWE needed, and it ended up being a "perfect marriage." Madusa stated that McMahon was always good to her, and she didn't see the misogynistic side that's been revealed lately.

While they had a strong relationship at first, Madusa was blindsided by her sudden release in 1995. "I was always a Vince girl as far as business, and I knew it wasn't deliberate," Madusa said. "I was getting ready to go to town, getting my bags packed, and FedEx came to my door." She opened the letter before leaving and found out she was being released. "This is a rib, right? This is a joke. Nope, called the office and that's what it was, [they] just let me go. I was still their champion."

Madusa said McMahon wasn't thinking right because WWE was going through the steroid and IRS scandal. WWE had to downsize the roster to cut costs, so he ultimately cut the women. In hindsight, Madusa believes he should've "cut half the men's roster" to keep the women's division alive.