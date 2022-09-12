Big Madusa Project Announced For 2023

With a career in the squared circle as storied as the one Madusa Miceli has had, one would think she would have more than enough material to write her own book. Evidently the women's wrestling and WWE Hall of Famer agrees with that sentiment.

Canadian publishing company ECW Press, who have previously published wrestling biographies or autobiographies on Stu Hart, Bruce Hart, and Pat Patterson, as well as books detailing the history of Stampede Wrestling or the Death of WCW, have announced "The Woman Who Would Be King: The Madusa Story." The former WWE Women's Champion is listed as the co-author of the book, along with Greg Oliver.

A description of the autobiography reveals that the book will cover Madusa's in-ring career, including her time in All Japan Women's Pro Wrestling, WCW, and WWE as Alundra Blaze, and moments such as her tossing the WWE Women's Championship in the trash on "WCW Monday Nitro." The book will also delve into Madusa's private life and her post-wrestling career as a monster truck driver, where she became the first woman to win the Monster Jam World Finals racing championship in 2005.

Madusa has remained active in wrestling over the last several years, appearing a handful of times on WWE TV and for AEW back in 2020, where she presented the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup to eventual winners Diamante and Ivelisse. Her most recent appearance was on "NXT 2.0" this past July, announcing a fatal four way match for the then-vacant "NXT" Women's Tag Team Titles.

"The Woman Who Would Be King: The Madusa Story" will be available to read as of April 13, 2023, though fans can pre-order the book today.