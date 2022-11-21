WWE Officially Gives Mia Yim New Ring Name

A week after Karl Anderson referred to Mia Yim as "Michin," which means "Crazy" in Korean, WWE officially changed the returning Superstar's in-ring name on this week's "WWE Raw."

For starters, the television graphic referred to Yim as only "Michin" ahead of Team Bianca Belair's in-ring promo, even though Yim was not present for the segment after being ambushed by Rhea Ripley in the backstage area. Furthermore, WWE's official website made several changes to Yim's profile page, referring to her as only "Michin" in the bio that recaps her WWE journey, including her participation in the inaugural Mae Young Classic in 2017, her run in "WWE NXT" and her recent return to the promotion as the solution to The O.C.'s "Rhea Problem." Interestingly, the bio doesn't include any information about her time as a member of RETRIBUTION.

WWE had filed to trademark the name "Michin" a few weeks ago, but it was previously believed that the moniker would only be used as Yim's nickname, not her actual in-ring name. Yim herself confirmed the name change via Twitter, as seen below.

Michin will be a part of Team Bianca in a WarGames Match this Saturday at the Survivor Series premium live event. The team of Michin, Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka & a mystery partner will square off against Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai), Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley. On this week's "WWE Raw" in Albany, NY, Ripley defeated Asuka in a WarGames Advantage Match to secure the entrance order advantage for her team on Saturday. After the bout, Michin attacked Ripley, leading to a brawl between the two women as the show went off the air.