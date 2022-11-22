Kurt Angle Addresses Whether He Is Loyal To WWE At The Moment

You can add an "L" to Kurt Angle's "Three I's": Intensity, Integrity, Intelligence & Loyalty. The WWE Hall of Famer was a part of a K&S Collectibles signing and was asked if he'd ever entertain the possibility of signing with AEW.

"No, because you know what? I'm loyal to WWE now. If I ever did wrestle again it would be in WWE," Angle made clear. "I left WWE once and I'm glad I did cause I had to get away. I was really beat up and injured quite a bit, had a painkiller problem and had to get myself right, but I left the company and I kind of left them high and dry and didn't feel good about that. Then coming back to WWE and them taking me back, I felt loyal to them and continue to go on with the rest of my life being involved with them." Angle is of course referencing his contentious 2006 departure from WWE, which was followed thereafter by the Gold Medalist signing with TNA, where he would work for the next decade. While there, Angle would add six world championships to the six he'd already won in WWE, for a total of 12.

Angle has remained a proactive presence with WWE, noting that he's been a part of the "Hidden Treasures" series, has had an "A&E Biography" featuring his journey and was just recently a featured player during a "WWE Raw" in Pittsburgh. "I want to keep in good relations with WWE, and AEW's doing a great job," he added, noting that he did share correspondence with AEW. "And Tony Khan, I did talk to Tony. I gave him an outlandish number," Angle laughed. "Actually the first time I sent the message to him was I would do one match for him for three million (laughs) which was you know, just a shot in the dark, see what he says you know? He was like, 'Ah, I can't do that.'"