Kurt Angle Reveals His AEW Asking Price

With an impressive body of work over the years competing for WWE and Impact, Kurt Angle rode his Olympic gold medal into a legendary professional wrestling career, culminating in being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017. Therefore, it should come as very little surprise that AEW expressed interest in bringing Kurt Angle to the company upon his WWE retirement in 2019. Even past that point, Tony Khan has offered non-wrestling appearances to Angle that have similarly been turned down.

On a recent episode of "The Kurt Angle Show," the 12-time world champion mentioned some of the particulars of AEW's offers. When discussing whether or not he'd ever come back to the ring, Angle was quick to set the bar high due to his current physical condition. "Well, to even consider coming back, it's going to have to be a substantial amount of money," he said.

Angle has discussed a number of the injuries he's suffered over the years and the treatments and recovery he's gone through since hanging up his tights; he had double knee surgery last May making any future in-ring returns a major uncertainty. However, on the podcast, Angle did reveal what Khan was looking for — a 10-match deal when the company was first getting started — and the compensation he would have needed in order to close a deal. "Tony Khan wanted me to come in and wrestle for him. That was like 4 years ago," Angle explained, "and I said, 'For 10 matches, I want $3 million.'"

The two parties obviously never came to an agreement, and Angle has remained retired from wrestling since his Wrestlemania 35 match against Baron Corbin.