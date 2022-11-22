WWE HOFer Let Earl Hebner Dress In Their Locker Room

When it comes to professional wrestling referees, Earl Hebner has seen enough for two lifetimes. Whether it was trading places with his brother Dave in a match between Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant, his involvement in the "Montreal Screwjob," or the countless bumps he took along the way, Hebner experienced a great deal during his 40-plus years as an in-ring official. At one point, he even got to change and dress in one notable superstar's locker room.

"Sting and I were real good buddies," Hebner said on "Refin' it Up", "and believe it or not, he had his private dressing room, and he always let me dress in his room because we played cards."

Sting, who is now 63 years old and still going strong in AEW, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016. And as it turns out, he always had the same request of the veteran official during their time together in TNA. "He wanted me to always do his matches," Hebner continued. Another WWE Hall of Famer that Hebner crossed paths with over the years was Jeff Jarrett, who like Sting also now finds himself in AEW. And that can only mean good things for the promotion, the senior official believes.

"I love Jeff to death," he stated. "I'm so happy he's with AEW, he's going to make a big impact. It'll be well worth having somebody there that knows what he does. He knows everything about the business."

